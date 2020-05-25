Mark and I would like to express our deep appreciation to the Yankton School District staff and teachers, booster groups, family and other groups outside of school that have impacted the development, creativity, skills and abilities of our children.
We have five children and the last one just graduated from YHS on May 17. We feel like we are also now graduating! They were busy years filled with many activities.
Looking back, there were so many people who deserve our THANKS! Daycare and Preschool caretakers. Soccer, baseball, swim, dance, bowling, volleyball, track, cross country and hockey coaches. Girl and Boy Scout and 4-H leaders. Many teachers within the Catholic church. Summer Rec, DARE, PTA and Reflections program leaders. Orchestra, band, choir, drama, prom and debate coaches. Science Olympiad and Lego League coaches. Those who offered our children summer jobs and internships.
Thanks also to the many staff members and people behind the scenes as well as those that provided financial support that made it possible for those events and activities to occur. We are blessed to live in such a talented and giving community!!!
