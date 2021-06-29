We wanted to express our thanks to our wonderful library for the June 21 Monday evening program they provided free for the community.
Starr Chief Eagle, a Lakota Hoop Dancer and Storyteller, presented an awesome and very entertaining program sharing stories, language and art of the Lakota people. She was so interesting and it was fun to watch as she brought up all the young children to give them a lesson in hoop dancing. You could tell they were really having a good time.
This is the type of event which all ages could enjoy and learn from so we appreciate the efforts of the library staff to bring this extremely talented young lady to Yankton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.