A miracle happened on the infrastructure bill — bipartisanship! Mr. Biden had faith and hope that it would come to be — nearly 20 Trump Cult folks crossed the aisle. For years under Pharaoh, Moscow Mitch McConnell, nothing got done.
Not in South Dakota. Sens. Thune and Rounds didn’t vote for it. One hundred dams in S.D. — hazard potential. One in five bridges is structurally deficient. This legislation was for broadband, replacing lead pipes, highway repair, infrastructure items — many jobs. Add Kristi Noem and the three tried to take away healthcare from 23 million people.
Mr. Thune said it would raise the national debt, so no vote. He hasn’t minded raising it before — two unfunded wars and prescription drugs under Bush; rewarding his handlers, the top 1% of rich people, by giving them a tax windfall; raising the national debt $8 trillion under Mr. Trump.
Mr. Trump said to vote against it because they are part of the big lie and, like Ms. Noem, plan for their political future, not the good of South Dakota. The other lie is the former Republican party is fiscally responsible. The Trump Cult gave us this deficit. It lowered under both Clinton and Obama.
One thousand assaults on Capital Police and several killed. Thune, Rounds and Johnson sweep it under the rug.
Mr. Thune whined about the XL pipeline cancellation. Carrying another country’s dirty oil, out-of-state workers, on a short-term basis, it amounted to about 30 full-time workers.
So, voting rights, minimum wage, gun safety, environment, etc., do you think there is a snowball’s chance of Thune and Rounds voting for the people?
When I write to them, I said, “Thou shalt not lie, kill or steal.” Expecting too much? They claim this is a God-fearing nation. For Christians, follow Jesus in the righteousness that He gives. Love God and neighbor as yourself. I look to Jesus as the Way, the Truth and the Life — the very opposite of lie, kill and steal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.