This is responding to the Press & Dakotan’s March 3 2023, letter (“Why Ban Books?”) by Allison in Mrs. Opsahi’s Fifth Grade Class at Stewart School.
Because my debilitating shyness caused so much difficulty when my fifth-grade teacher forced her classes to read out loud in the 1960’s, I despised reading!
However, that changed after a later-in-life college enrollment introduced me to books other than the “classics” of my earlier school days.
So, I agree with Allison’s statements: “Books are great and I don’t know why anyone would want to ban books,” as well as, “If you really don’t like that book, then don’t read it. You shouldn’t be able to tell people what they can and can’t read!”
In today’s book-banning environment, I would have never been permitted the chance of reading the beautifully written 1859 autobiographical novel by Harriet E. Wilson, reissued in the1980s by Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr.: “Our Nig: Sketches from the Life of a Free Black.”
And, since we share similar views, I close this letter with Allison’s opinion: “Banning books isn’t right. You shouldn’t be able to tell people they can’t read because you think it’s wrong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.