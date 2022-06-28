In response to a June 14 Letter to the Editor on gun control, I ask the writer just when she “…will ever learn?”
Guns have been in our society since we came over on ships. It is only recently that we have had a big uptick in mass shootings. What has changed? It is society that has changed, and restricting gun ownership for law-abiding citizens will only make those society changes more damaging to the innocent and legal population by making them more vulnerable.
A little history. In the 70’s, the gun controllers wanted to take away handguns. They said handguns were too dangerous and contributed to domestic violence deaths and accidental deaths of innocent children. Ban all handguns. Fortunately, we held onto our right to protect ourselves in our own homes.
Now it is “weapons of mass destruction” that they are calling to be banned, but they want to take away ALL of our means of self-defense. They even tell you that. In that same 14 June paper on page 10 was this little tidbit on the “Tentative Senate Gun Deal …”: “It does propose measured provisions making it harder for some young buyers, or people considered threatening, to have weapons.” I hope when they start making that “considered threatening” determination you and I aren’t on that list!
Criminals and disturbed people who have evil on their minds don’t care about gun control. If they want one, or 10, they will get them. But you and I won’t have them. Do you know why these shooters pick schools and churches so frequently? Because they are what the shooter would call “free fire zones.” The shooter knows he has a good chance of killing numerous people before anyone will arrive to stop him.
A recent church shooting was in New York. Sandy Hook was in Connecticut. Most recent in DC. California has the highest percentage of mass shootings. Those states and cities all have very restrictive gun control laws and yet they are targeted. Gun control laws don’t work! So, June 14 letter writer, “When will you ever learn?”
