This is in response to a letter by George Fournier (Press & Dakotan, March 13):
Yes, as a Primary Care Physician I care for many Influenza patients and I am frontline as we begin to combat COVID-19. I feel obligated to correct your misinformation.
In 2017 there were exactly 62 cases of Influenza A H3N2v as listed from your very own source “H3N2v and You” under case count and then FluView. The number you used, 61,099, is Influenza A H3N2, a human to human spread Influenza. (note no v.). Again you are confusing and therefore misrepresenting to the public human spread cases of flu (H3N2) with the variant infection (H3N2v). The very last paragraph in your source reads. “Is H3N2v the same as the H3N2 flu virus that makes people sick each flu season? No, H3N2v is different. H3N2v is a variant virus that is in pigs and has infected some humans. “
Also outlined in your source is that H3N2v has symptoms similar to the seasonal flu and that it’s treated with the same antiviral drugs we use for influenza. Variant influenza comes from direct contact with a pig the majority of the time and the general public is not at risk. All influenza can cause complications with health conditions, so yes, if you have a concern of getting ill, please avoid pigs and swine barns. The pigs prefer to avoid infection from you too.
Our barns had testing to make sure there were no shallow aquifers beneath them before we built. The manure is held in a concrete, zero discharge vault. If you are worried about Yankton’s water source perhaps you should turn your attention to housing developments upstream of the City of Yankton Municipal Water Intake.
