Congratulations to members of the Yankton High School Gazelles and Bucks basketball teams for earning their respective berths in the S.D. AA basketball tournament. Many years of hard work in practice during the summer followed by 6:30 a.m. wind sprints, scrimmage and weight training before and after classes once the season began in earnest have paid results.
These are the days you will remember for the rest of your lives.
Your parents and family and your vociferous fans have really enjoyed your year. Your successes have been the talk of the town. Please know that not all of us can attend the tournament but we will be with you in spirit.
Yes, many senior citizens have used our yellow tickets to gain free admission to the games but there are many seniors who do not have access to the games. They follow you on the radio broadcasts of the games.
We ask a favor of parents and fans: The Center is sponsoring a “Rockathon” to collect funds to provide meals to seniors who cannot even afford meals on wheels. Please consider stopping at The Center in the next few days to contribute to the Meals On Wheels program. Some seniors exist on a meager $300 to $400 per month.
There are donation containers set up at The Center so donors can contribute to friends who sit in the chairs to participate in the Rockathon March 17. Please consider making a donation before tournament time. Those elderly senior shut-ins not only really appreciate the delivered meals, they thrive on the daily visits from those volunteers who deliver the meals.
Thank you again for a wonderful year and thanks for your donations.
