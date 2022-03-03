You can’t stay in business if it isn’t profitable, but many of the higher prices we’re paying aren’t strictly necessary.
During the last quarter of 2021, for example, Starbucks reported a 31% increase in profits, and revenue increased for the quarter by almost 20% to just over $8 billion. On the same call that Starbucks announced those numbers, it also announced it would raise prices over the next year, probably more than once. The company blamed supply-chain disruptions and higher cost for labor, but they didn’t mention that CEO Kevin Johnson’s pay increased by almost 40% last year to more than $20 million.
It’s not just Starbucks: Many U.S. corporations see inflationary panic as a profit opportunity. The Wall Street Journal reported that Todd Kahn, the CEO of Luxury brand Coach, even admitted that his company’s rise in prices really isn’t about inflation. It’s about reducing discounting.
Recent wage increases weren’t enough to keep up with inflation, which took a 2.4% bite out of the average paycheck. It will take changes in policy, from using government muscle to help smooth out supply chain snags to combating corporate price gouging and exploitative rent hikes, to reduce inflation to healthy levels.
It’s the worse kind of trickle-down fear mongering, meant to keep workers angry with workers and everyone’s eyes off the real profiteers. The media often report on a monthly inflation rates as though prices always rise uniformly across the board. But when inflation rose by 7% in December, that didn’t mean every item or service increased by 7%. The federal government tracks and reports the inflation rate through something called the consumer price index, which builds a market basket from a wide variety of goods and services in locations around the country, then runs comes up with the monthly average.
Our own experience as consumers informs us that prices on various goods and service are rising, and the inflation rate derived from the CPL confirms that our experience is true. But what the CPI can’t explain is how and why inflation is rising. Meat prices at a grocery store here: filet mignon steaks, $29.99/pound; Top sirloin: $15.99; New York Strip: $18.99; ground beef: $5.69: and beef stew meat $9.99.
(1) comment
Mr. Sohler: Great letter on the subject we are faced with. But let's take it one step down the road. The public companies are simply fleecing the customers, so the stockholders and corporate leaders just enjoy the riches. But look at Congress itself. Both parties, GOP/Democrats are busy enriching themselves. You or I can't profit from insider trading. It is FEDERAL CRIME. Yet Politicians enjoy that privilege DAILY as does employees of CDC! $352 million of Congress insider trading in 2021! Look how many own defense contractor shares. Where are the results for our Star Wars Lazer system? remember it was supposed to be able to hit a postage stamp on the ground from a satellite. Where is at? Why not use it on the Kremlin TODAY and eliminate Putin and his cronies. Where is the Hyper missile system? Supposed to hit and eliminate you so fast one never knows it happened? Again, why not eliminate the jerk creating the problem in Ukraine? Then all state legislators/Congress do is keep piling laws upon laws on honest folks. Look at what it costs the banks to report every $600 transaction on every single one of us and businesses as well! Stop and think Trump was rolling laws back. This administration piles them on. Look at the boneheaded laws each and every state passes every year. Folks if we don't start taking control over these matters---regardless of party affiliation USA won't stand. To the left and right if USA falls. The model we live under will be the China model--and no one will like that way of life. Left leaners they will purge every single one of you first. Simply because you betrayed your country. Usually all suffer by starvation and the elite few eat will. One better look at Russia before/after WW1/WW2. China same exact way Mao starved at least 60 million people after WW2. Look at N. Korea today. We better wake up. We can't fix stupid and no doubtful if it can be woken up. But it better. USA has always been a one-off nation; nothing ever like it has ever been in history of mankind--we fall it over. Not perfect but much better then alternative. Bear in mind an old story is told they nailed the last perfect man to a cross.
