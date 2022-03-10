Are you tired of the big lies being promoted by the disgraced, twice-impeached ex-president? He claims the 2020 free and fair election in which he was clearly defeated was somehow rigged. His only reason for making this claim is that he lost. No credible source agrees with him and his own attorney general William Barr, and his vice president Mike Pence, debunk his mendacious claims. The disgraced former president praises the war criminal Vladimir Putin. He praises white supremacists. He is being investigated for multiple crimes including defrauding the United States by fostering the January 6 insurrection.
These lies undermine our democracy and are an affront to the more than 80 million voters who chose Joe Biden to be our president. It’s time for patriotic Americans to stand up to the would-be dictator and vote to ensure that the once great Republican Party, formed in Wisconsin to protest the expansion of slavery, is returned to its former virtuous standing. Only by rejecting the current wave of candidates who support these lies and seem determined to end democracy in the United States, can we cause a reset in the Republican Party.
Make no mistake, the Republican Party, right here in South Dakota, is infected by the virus spread by the disgraced former president. Our governor courts Donald Trump and she has touted many of his lies. She has sent South Dakota national guardsmen to the southern border as though the thousands of refugees there somehow pose the same kind of invasion threat that Putin has implemented in Ukraine. She has used her office to promote her family much the way the disgraced former president did with his family. She claims to be for personal freedom and democracy while opposing the will of the people, as expressed in the election with the clear choice to legalize marijuana.
Let’s restore integrity and decency to our state and our country.
