President Trump called the coronavirus a hoax. Seventeen dead people (at this writing) yell otherwise. Lies come from the White House about the number of people sick, when we will have a vaccine, and statements at odds with scientists/docs. How many will die as a result?
He called the Mueller report a hoax. So did John Thune and Mike Rounds. Now Mr. Barr is being investigated for his part in the lie. Trump called the impeachment a hoax. So did Thune and Rounds. They voted to not hold him accountable for his lies and are part of the cover up. Please resign!
I write to our senators, “Thou shalt not lie, kill or steal.” They send letters to me with lies, stealing and supporting killing — of immigrants at the border, of Kurds, of people in Iran, of keeping people off health care. I call them on it.
Newspapers have credited Trump with 15,000+ lies since election. The Bible talks of the prince of lies. Jesus talks about not being able to serve two masters.
Saying I follow Trump and the Constitution is an oxymoron, even a lie!
God has called me to follow Jesus who is the way, the truth and the life. To follow Jesus is to walk in his way, to see the truth and have life abundantly. Quite at odds with lying, killing and stealing.
Since the death of the Republican Party, and the evolution of the Trump Cult, lies, etc. are the accepted order of the day — at odds with God and the American Constitution. A cult is led by a human being and right and wrong become the determination of the Cult leader, in this case lawlessness.
So, how can one serve two masters? I love following Jesus because he sets me free to love God and humans with all the energy God intended. What a ride!
