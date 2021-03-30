Yankton County is home to 22,814 people — 1,774 of them live on farms (7.8%) These farm families live on 610 farms that average 540 acres. Over half of these farm families are owner operators. The fact that 571 of Yankton County farms are operated by only one or two producers (think dad and son, husband and wife, or brothers & sisters) is impressive!
While 683 of these producers are men, 276 are women — 40%! Thirty years ago, in 1992, there were only 24 women producers — 3.5% of the 692 farmers in Yankton County at that time.
What do these farmers raise in Yankton County? Three hundred four of the farms raise corn, and 305 raise soybeans.
Most of the farms raise livestock:
• 254 raise cow/calf pairs
• 220 raise beef cattle
• 4 raise dairy cows
• 12 raise hogs
• 13 raise sheep
• 42 raise chickens for eggs
• 3 raise chickens for meat
Of the 610 farms in Yankton County, 532 are family owned — 87%. Seventy-three are owned by a partnership or family corporation — 12%. Contrary to urban legend in Yankton County, zero farms are owned by non-family corporations.
Families Feeding Families — AGvocacy! is proud to support family farmers in Yankton County. To learn more about farming in Yankton County visit us at www.familiesfeedingfamilies-agvocacy.com
(Data from USDA AgCensus report)
