South Dakotans are being asked to change the state’s constitution to make the use of marijuana, a substance that has been shown to cause physical and mental health complications, legal. It has been argued that its use is safe and it will reap millions of dollars in “profits” for the state.
Unfortunately upon its passage, the state will have to spend millions of dollars of that “profit” to educate people on the physical, mental and socioeconomic hazards of marijuana.
We will all be negatively affected by making marijuana use legal. Let us not be lemmings and follow other states over the cliff.
