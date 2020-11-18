I have been a Republican all my life, and, until four years ago, proud of it. I don’t believe I have ever voted for a Democrat on the national level until 2020.
We now have the head of our party acting like a junkyard dog, or worse. And, on top of that, we have other “leaders” of the party refusing to stand up and call a spade a spade.
To get down to the state level, we have our elected Republicans who are refusing to stand true to the “South Dakota values” they say they espouse and acknowledge the fact that Joe Biden is our president-elect. They all know he won the election and that Trump lost but are intimidated by the bully that currently occupies 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
I understand politics and the need to stand with your party at times, but what is going on now is pure cowardice and the fear of retribution from the “beached whale” and, God forbid, the loss of his supporters and their financial backing. This now is a question of doing what is best for your country rather than political party.
Is all of that worth the loss of your souls? Stand up, show us what leadership is all about, make us proud! And, do it now. Now is the time to put country ahead of party.
