Mr. Zelenskyy and the Ukrainians are heroes for democracy, freedom and patriotism.
With the drift of the Trump Cult toward fascism, I looked to S.D. pols for similar leadership. I begged the failing, flaccid and fuzzy foursome, Thune, Rounds, Johnson and Noem to be champion voices for democracy, Constitution and justice to no avail.
“Moscow Mitch” McConnell and Thune gave a green light to Russia during the ‘16 elections. Thune was in Russia for a 4th of July. Rounds voted against aid to Ukraine. The four pulled money from the NRA which laundered money from Russia. Maria Butina, Russian spy, rubbed elbow with them.
With the Trump/Putin bromance and Trump withholding arms from Ukraine, Thune and Rounds did not have the wisdom in impeachment to protect us or Ukraine.
All four have fought the 1/6 commission and have tried to keep secret the attempted overthrow of democracy.
Thune’s oligarch handlers, Koch industries, have refused to cut ties with Russian oil.
South Dakota is a world money haven for Russian Oligarchs. Imagine a $660 million yacht at a bank parking lot in Sioux Falls — small potatoes. The “Foursome” totally silent!
Ms. Noem demonstrates the “heart” of Putin with her treatment of teachers, LGBTQ folks, Native Americans, immigrants, women.
Putin’s favorite US channel — untruths of Fox.
We need patriots who will obey the Constitution, stand up for democracy, do justice, love mercy and walk humbly before God. Leaders — first obey their oaths to the Constitution and then champion democracy. We know the leaders are afraid to offend Trump.
For me, here is where Jesus leads — loving God more than anything else and loving our neighbors as ourselves. God has given us our country, a sacred trust. That means truth. Our Ukraine/Odessa, S.D. siblings need our love and their refugees a place.
If our leaders won’t lead, we need to save our democracy and to demonstrate our faith at work without them.
