LifeServe Blood Center would like to thank all of the generous blood donors in the Yankton area who helped with the local hospital blood supply in August! We had 150 donors who donated and 189 units of life saving blood was donated at the Yankton Donor Center. Those units can help save up to 567 lives! There were several donors who reached a milestone donation. A special thanks to these individuals for their continued generosity.
Milestone Donors — Mikael Pietila, Yankton: 1 gallon; Angela Knodel, Yankton: 1 gallon; Constance Sylliaasen, Irene: 1 gallon; Christopher Marlow, Yankton: 1 gallon; Elizabeth Bedrous, Yankton: 1 gallon; Ashli Maddox, Yankton: 2 gallons; Dawn Burns, Yankton: 2 gallons; Karin Scheer, Yankton: 2 gallons; Joshua Derickson, Saint Helena: 2 gallons; Susan Adam, Yankton: 2 gallons; Robert Houdek, Yankton: 2 gallons; Stacy Barnes, Yankton: 3 gallons; Tabitha Harris, Yankton: 4 gallons; Lara Hudson, Yankton: 4 gallons; David Thomas, Yankton: 5 gallons; Leslie Kirchner, Yankton: 6 gallons; Timothy Fanta, Yankton: 7 gallons; Daniel Dolejsi, Mission Hill: 7 gallons; William Ziegler, Yankton: 8 gallons; Gregory Foxhoven, Wynot: 9 gallons; Dana Megard, Yankton: 11 gallons; Christine Westerman, Yankton: 12 gallons; Lisa Papstein, Yankton: 12 gallons; David Howarth, Yankton: 12 gallons; Steven King, Yankton: 13 gallons; Leslie Oien, Yankton: 13 gallons; Michael Campbell, Yankton: 13 gallons; Leann Johnson, Yankton: 14 gallons; Calvin Petersen, Vermillion: 15 gallons; James Arens, Yankton: 15 gallons
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.