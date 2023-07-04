Gray wolves in the Northern Rockies are a conservation success story that is being threatened by the Biden Administration’s delay.
In Montana, hunters can kill as many as 20 wolves each, and in Idaho, there are no limits. Even wolves in Yellowstone National Park have been frequently and intentionally lured out of the park’s protection to their deaths.
The Biden Administration could have prevented this slaughter and continues to delay action that would stop it.
Two former Directors of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, along with members of Congress, and hundreds of scientists and conservation biologists have publicly asked Interior Secretary Haaland to act.
Secretary Haaland herself wrote an Op-Ed in the USA Today — more than one year ago — saying she is, “committed to ensuring that wolves have the conservation they need to survive and thrive in the wild based on science and law.”
Yet she has taken no action. As the months have passed, hundreds of wolves have been killed. Secretary Haaland needs to focus on her responsibilities and act to protect wolves before it is too late.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.