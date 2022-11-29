Democracy won in the election. Thanks to a nearly record turn-out, many new younger voters, anti-extremists, democracy savers. Enough of crazies and clowns.

Many Trump candidates bit the dust. Of 305 election deniers, approximately 135 won, including South Dakota Secretary of State. Beware! Fox News week patch, about 10% accurate, started the red wave lie with fake polls. Many jumped on the band wagon, but only a lie. Smallest mid-term change in 90 years.

