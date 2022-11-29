Democracy won in the election. Thanks to a nearly record turn-out, many new younger voters, anti-extremists, democracy savers. Enough of crazies and clowns.
Many Trump candidates bit the dust. Of 305 election deniers, approximately 135 won, including South Dakota Secretary of State. Beware! Fox News week patch, about 10% accurate, started the red wave lie with fake polls. Many jumped on the band wagon, but only a lie. Smallest mid-term change in 90 years.
Yes, South Dakota is South Dakota. Trump Cult candidates. Mr. Thune says he’s working for us and Constitution. Starting when? He works for his money buyers, not voters. Constitution meant nothing in Garland for Supreme Court, or impeachments, or 1/6, or standing up against the political gangsters. Mr. Johnson, too, likes sweeping things under the rug. Another round of Kristi Tax, no accountability, and globe-trotting. Her Smith ads were lies and reprehensible. Trump didn’t create fascism; he revealed it.
Protection comes by the President’s veto and Senate control. Trump Cult is going after Social Security, Medicare, prescription drugs, health care; abortion was the first step. No plan from the red wave, just destroy and tax breaks for the rich — and more corruption.
Soon we’ll hear the report of 1/6 committee, action by Justice Department and other investigations. May justice and law rule.
Highest devotion still needed for democracy and true religion. Democracy at the edge and people edging on false religion aka Christian nationalism, no way. You can’t combine them. Dead center on democracy and religion. God is God and democracy is democracy.
My God’s Triune and I’m a disciple of Jesus. God’s love to us to love God back and set free to love others. Civility, truth, respect, love, mercy, acceptance, no racism for starters. Democracy means life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for starters. Keep on truckin’ for God and democracy — no edges but dead center.
