Unless the rights of each person are protected equally the rights of none are upheld. In democracies every minority is at the mercy of the majority, and the definition of any minority is fungible. It changes quickly through the elite’s control of government and media. That’s why the more perfect union of the United States of America was established as a Republic by written constitution, imbued with wisdom beyond any trending popular opinion of what constitutes good for the public welfare. It protects us from human mistakes as well as from intentional overreach of the oligarchs who have ruled the world since earliest times.
An elected official’s oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution is a promise to protect individual rights against the majority. Elected state judges should uphold constitutional justice when appointed federal judges interpret legislation and laws in a way denying the people’s rights. Domestic tranquility is ultimately preserved by elected county sheriffs, who have the legal power to interpose themselves between the people and constitutionally unjust laws, unconstitutional executive policy and their enforcement.
Entrenched in both major parties, this problem must be rooted out — hopefully by due process. Clothing themselves in democracy to justify denial of minority rights for the “good” of all, the wealthy elite take turns ruling — directly or indirectly. Guaranteed from the start, the people lost the 2004 election. Whether John Kerry or George W. Bush won, both were members of Yale’s secret “Skull and Bones” Order.
