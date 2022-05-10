The Yankton Morning Optimist Club would like to extend a huge thanks to the volunteers and organizations that made the first Sleep in Heavenly Peace bed build on Saturday, April 30, a success. The goal was to make 75 beds and 77 were completed. People also donated quilts, sheets, pillows, and blankets as well as money to purchase mattresses.
Special thanks go out to Dr. Kindle and Brett Johnson for providing an indoor facility on a cold, rainy day, Dan Rademacher and Mead Lumber for their partnership and support, the Brookings Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace for their leadership, their experienced, dedicated team of volunteers, and for bringing their tools and supplies, 100 Women of Yankton’s Impact Grant which made the build possible, and to Trinity Lutheran Church for providing bed-storage space. The motto of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is “no kid sleeps on the floor in our town.” Beds can be requested through shpbeds.org.
Thank you to everyone who is working to make that motto a reality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.