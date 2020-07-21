Regarding Mr. Olson’s letter (Press & Dakotan, July 15), the inscription on the Liberty Bell is from Leviticus 25:10, not Leviticus 23:10. It is generally considered to call for an act of setting slaves free (see: Black history in U.S.). It is part of a chapter that calls for a Jubilee year which is to occur every 50 years and would have no place in our capitalist society as all property is to revert without cost back to original owners (see: history of Native Americans and income disparity).
As Mark Twain famously said, “It’s not the parts of the Bible I don’t understand that trouble me, it’s the parts I do understand.”
