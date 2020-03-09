Since Yankton County and even the state of South Dakota are warning of a flooding event to come this spring, I have a question for the state leaders: Why have they allowed all this tiling to be done by landowners to drain the sloughs and potholes? All that does is dump the water that used to be retained and benefited wildlife to go very quickly into the watershed or creeks and rivers.
One neighbor does not have the right to create problems downstream. Farmers have done this practice in the race to grow $3.50 bushel corn or $9 beans — which is a cost below break-even price. Common law, I do believe, states landowners who do this are liable for others damages.
Nature put the potholes/sloughs in place for a reason. So maybe if government mandated a tax per foot on this in place tiling — say, $50-$100 per foot of tiling installed — it may help:
• Balance the state budget (I know what a fairy tale that is)
• Start a fund so the damaged parties could apply for reimbursement
• Wake people up about a bad practice.
A second option a landowner with tiling could has is removal. Again think of the benefits: less flooding, improved wildlife habitat for ducks/pheasant/deer/birds/bees, and less corn/soybeans on market so price goes up and the farm subsidies wouldn’t eat up more taxpayer money (again, I know another fairy tale).
The long and short here is, if the elected officials had done their jobs and started to act on preventing issues rather than stick a finger in another leak, maybe they would stop all the leaks.
There is your solution to future flooding. All this tiling laid in may be against current South Dakota law. It’s just not being enforced.
