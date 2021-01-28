This is in response to the letter, entitled “Oddities,” published in the Jan. 7 Press & Dakotan:
Your definition of democracy is one I have never heard: “Two wolves and a lamb sitting around discussing what’s for supper,” but it did make me think of you as one of the wolves and Fauci as the lamb. The way you criticized and demonized Fauci, without evidence of course, is ridiculous. You need to stop spreading such unproven attacks and hatred towards other people. You need to stop insulting our common sense.
But then again, quite a feat for Fauci to weaponize a virus, disable an economy and get Trump out of office. It’s not a bird, it’s not a plane, it’s SUPER FAUCI!
