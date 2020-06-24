Here we go again on riots and protests on race. More of same old, same old.
Your South Dakota governor appears shocked at the protesters. Now she is asking for input on how to change things.
Let’s look at some facts she must have missed while in Congress from 2011 to 2019.
There was the Ferguson, Missouri, uprising as it came to be known, in 2014. It ran its destructive course.
April 2015: Freddie Grey of Baltimore, Maryland, was killed, and again, riots ensued.
Ms. Noem, where were you that you missed these events as a member of Congress and took no action?
Now, you ask the question, what is the cause and how can we prevent this? I think it starts with ousting all that has been part of the lack of action for years.
Maybe, Ms. Noem, it starts with you. How many Native American did you interview for the job your daughter was given? How many people of color did you interview for positions in your cabinet? Your appointees to legislative positions didn’t fare well in primaries. Looks like they were all white.
I am sure my letter will fire everyone up again on comments against this letter. And there is another side to the race issue. But let’s start putting part of the blame where it belongs: on all politicians’ back and shoulders. The ball has been dropped. Taxpayers been fleeced as all politicians nap on the job in D.C. and elsewhere.
Gov. Noem — change starts with you. Fire up your studio camera, put on the makeup and start the change. You can’t pass laws to solve the issue. Ms. Noem, you and all politicians share most of the blame. Maybe ask your “advisor.” Or go knock on the doors of people of color for their advice. Do it in person; they won’t bite. Let the comments roll.
