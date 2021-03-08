It looks like we are turning the corner on COVID-19.
This past year has been the most confining, uncertain, disruptive year in almost everyone’s lifetime. So unnecessary, with more questions than answers. One question that needs to be resolved: Why would any country want to develop a virus that could destroy humanity? This needs to be addressed, and international rules must be adopted to ban the activity of creating such viruses.
Immunizations have finally started; in fact, I recently took my 95-year-old father for his first injection at the Avera Pavilion in Yankton. On the way to the pavilion, we talked about how back in October 1956, he drove the entire family to the Yankton police station auditorium to receive our second dose of the polio vaccine. I was only 5 years old but remembered it like it was yesterday. I still remember how Mom and Dad were so happy that their kids were going to be protected from a paralyzing virus, Poliomyelitis. The first vaccine was a shot; this second upgraded vaccine was a small sugar cube with a yellow dot of medicine. The Salk vaccine gave a person individual immunity, but it doesn’t prevent polio from transmitting to other people. The sugar cube, Sabin vaccine, makes people immune from the disease and also stops any further transmission. For the early 1950s, this was science at its best. It took Jonas Salk seven years to develop his vaccine.
Now we fast forward to 2020 — Operation Warp Speed by President Trump.
Moncef Slaoui, appointed by Trump to lead a 12-month initiative, said the goal was extremely challenging. (Anthony Fauci said, optimistically, it would take at least 18 months. Even that timeline would represent something of a biomedical miracle.)
Fauci was wrong again! Trump delivered the vaccine in record time, less than 10 months. The Trump administration delivered, and now we are in the throes of administering this vaccine, starting with the most vulnerable, front-line workers and then the general public starting with the oldest first.
It looks like we will finally see the light at the end of this tunnel — and it is not a train.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.