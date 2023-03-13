I think people should go outside more because since TV was invented, people spend all their time watching TV. So people should go outside and enjoy the world that is so beautiful. I know it can get too hot or too cold, but it is fun riding your bike or playing in the snow.
So, please stop watching TV all day because there’s a beautiful world out there.
