I have been a resident of the Great City of Yankton for the last 30 years. I have always been the “shy kid” in the back of the classroom, but I recently realized that this “persona” that I have placed upon myself isn’t getting me anywhere. I have been making some personal changes and I would like to see the town I’ve grown to love do the same.
Now I know what you may be thinking, “but Mike, if it’s the town that you love why would you want to change anything? It does seem to be slightly hypocritical to have these two basic concepts share the same sentence with each other. I’ll get to the point; this town NEEDS to get its act together with its recycling program. That is the main issue I’m trying to “bring to the foreground” while others just ignore it or are “blissfully ignorant” to the bold fact: We are slowly KILLING the planet that we live on!
The world was forced to change in the face of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, and it was because of this that I had made a change at our family home. In 2020 my wife and I were forced to keep our two daughters at home for schooling (as many families did) and I had to go to the store and purchase another trash receptacle to compensate for the increased amount of garbage that we were producing. It is then that I started to realize that “I could recycle half of this!”
I am a resident of Yankton County, and I have to pay a garbage service to come out to my house. People who reside inside the city limits are provided a black can for trash and a red can for all recyclables.
Only homeowners are provided these red cans, but not locally owned businesses. I feel that bars and restaurants need to be given a red dumpster by the city for this purpose. Let’s make it happen people!
