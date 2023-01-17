Living the past three years has been an intensified expression of the American Experiment’s last 30 years. The year ahead seems likely to deliver more of the same.

Since 1950, living the American Experiment was like being on a large yacht sailing the Caribbean from port to delightful port. Despite some serious storms, it has generally been enjoyable for most on board — mainly because we relied heavily on our auxiliary engines. Because fuel and supplies were always plentiful, our captains and crew became dependent on them when they should have conserved fuel, used the sails, and navigated around the storms.

