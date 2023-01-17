Living the past three years has been an intensified expression of the American Experiment’s last 30 years. The year ahead seems likely to deliver more of the same.
Since 1950, living the American Experiment was like being on a large yacht sailing the Caribbean from port to delightful port. Despite some serious storms, it has generally been enjoyable for most on board — mainly because we relied heavily on our auxiliary engines. Because fuel and supplies were always plentiful, our captains and crew became dependent on them when they should have conserved fuel, used the sails, and navigated around the storms.
The poetic fuel and supplies of national wealth and the people’s trust are waning on the global ocean of America’s virtual empire. Being too close to the power and perks of office to notice the changing weather, our political captains and crew have not learned how to manage our course skillfully by using the sails and avoiding big storms. Instead of revisiting the sailing basics, they keep turning on the engines.
Our wealth is rapidly dissipating and much trust is lost. Some people are waking up to the false platitudes of politicians and government agencies that mandated foreign and domestic policies to first keep themselves in power rather than prioritize the will and welfare of their citizen passengers. Instead, the politicians sail our boat straight into violent storms with supplies short, the fuel running out.
But “times are a-changin.” I’m looking for my seasickness pills.
