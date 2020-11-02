Please restore some dignity to the once-venerable P&D by demanding the S.D. Newspaper Association and The Associated Press finally take some efforts to bring to light the association of Hunter, Jim and Joe Biden and Chinese businessmen and a $10 million deal.
Russia, Russia? The former Naval officer who worked for Hunter and Jim Biden on a $10 million deal with the Chinese told Fox News Oct. 27 he personally met with Joe Biden twice and that 10 percent of their collective deal was for the “big guy” which meant Joe Biden. He says he now fears for his life, does not live at home with his family and has a Seal team guarding his family at home.
You appear to be complicit by not seeking the truth about the Hunter Biden laptap and phone messages which have been in the hands of the FBI for a year.
Owners of Twitter and Facebook have taken vast strides to suppress the Biden scandal by halting the Twitter account of the New York daily paper which brought this scandal to light.
Everybody knows the media has become a collective mouthpiece for Democrats. The P&D splashed the alleged, and now-proven-to-be-baseless, “Russia, Russia” allegations against President Trump at every opportunity.
Now it is time for the Press and Dakotan to be similarly “responsible” in this arena, even if it goes against your personal, political beliefs.
