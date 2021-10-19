“Incurvatus in se” is Latin. “Turned in on oneself.” It is sin. Kristi Noem preaches it.
Jesus says saved by faith, spend all your energy loving God and your neighbor as yourself. Neighbor — less yourself and you’ve made neighbor a doormat. More than yourself — you’re the doormat. “As Yourself.”
Ms. Noem has no boundaries on COVID, no mask, no crowd control, no vaccination. She calls it freedom. It’s slavery, bondage, turned in on self. No love for the doormat neighbor, just me.
No COVID protection is like the sin of a veering drunken driver. One might get hit and die and possibly both.
She’s schizophrenic and hypocritical on women’s rights, the law of the land. “Freedom” as she prepares to copy Texas and walk into bedrooms with her dictates. Slavery.
Jesus taught to treat all people fairly and equally. Kristi has repeated family nepotism, now spending $200,000 for a lawsuit over her improper firing of the state official. Her daughter failed her appraisal test. Taxpayer money for her misdeeds.
She took her private militia of 50 trophy men and women National Guard members to the Mexican border but doesn’t have their backs. Afghan translators and heroes can’t come to South Dakota — if not American, you’re not welcome.
South Dakota is a land of immigrants. We’ve welcomed them for 150 years. I would love to help resettle Afghan heroes, but I’m not free to do so — with Kristi, we’re not free.
On the national stage as she tells how free we are in South Dakota, don’t buy swamp land. Imagine her as president jerking national troops around for publicity.
I’m sorry her religion doesn’t inform her about adultery, true freedom and integrity. Freedom when slavery is false prophesy.
Jesus calls away from “incurvatus in se” to love God and neighbor as ourselves. Implications — justice, freedom, truth and integrity.
