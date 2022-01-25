In “Coincidence, Irony, and COVID Timing” (Press & Dakotan, Jan. 14,), Kelly Hertz twists reality upside down.
Quote: “The refusal to vaccinate…leads to more opportunities for the virus to mutate…”
Dr. Robert Malone tells us, “…if you start vaccinating as we are, and advocating universal vaccination, what that is going to do is drive vaccine resistant mutations. That is inevitable. That is just fundamental virology …”
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche tells us, “We have to rely on the unvaccinated to prevent dominant, highly infective variants.”
Drs. Malone and Vanden Bossche have spent their lives in the world of vaccines and saving lives.
Links to their statements are in my posts on the Facebook page “Yankton, The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.