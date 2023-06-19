As the spokesperson for a national coalition — Capital Access Alliance — that includes transportation, business and civic organizations from across the country, and is urging Congress to modernize the antiquated perimeter rule that governs flights to and from Washington’s Reagan National Airport (DCA), I would like to set the record straight regarding a recent letter, “Rules and Headaches” from Bill Cohen (Press & Dakotan, June 8).
Contrary to Mr. Cohen’s claims, the legislation currently before Congress (H.R. 3185) would have absolutely no negative impact on current air travel service between South Dakota and Washington, D.C. In fact, it would help strengthen air travel access to South Dakota and many other states, while protecting smaller, regional airports, which is why we’re pleased it has the support of South Dakota’s Congressman Dusty Johnson and members of Congress in both parties.
