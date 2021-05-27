There’s an issue that transcends marijuana.
I want to tell you about a bill this year that overwhelmingly passed 31-3 in the South Dakota Senate and 58-9 in the State House. SB86 is an “ act to revise certain requirements regarding the review of initiated amendments to the constitution.”
Before we dive into this bill, I want to first express that the feat to get an amendment on a ballot through petitioning is already not an easy task. This bill adds one more obstacle by requiring all initiated measures and amendments to be submitted to the director of the Legislative Research Council (LRC) for review and comment before it may be circulated for signatures. LRC then sends back its analysis as to the constitutionality of it. The sponsors may —but are not required — to make any changes based on these comments before submitting their final draft to the attorney general, essentially replicating the job of the attorney general. Before petitions go out for circulation, the attorney general already provides to the sponsors and the public a description of the legal consequences, including the likely exposure of the state to liability if the proposed measure or amendment is adopted.
SB86 does nothing but convolute the process and deter people from getting involved. This is not the only bill that has been passed this last session revolving around petitioning. SB77 changes the font size requirements to an egregious size 12 while still requiring proposed amendments to only be one page long. HJR 5003 would retroactively change requirements for those who have already started the petitioning process.
