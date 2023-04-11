I was curious about China investments in the U.S., especially in South Dakota due to the fact S.D. relies on agriculture in a big way. South Dakota has way more livestock than people. This research surprised me.
I discovered that China has done a professional job of keeping vital information secret. American companies owned by Chinese investors include:
• Tyson Foods. China now owns 79.5% of Tyson foods, while the American company will maintain a 20.5 % stake. This is the first time a Chinese company has acquired a major American food producer.
• Chicago stock exchange;
There are more than 100 other large American companies.
A year ago, a Chinese company bought America’s largest pork producer, Smithfield Foods. The $4.7 billion deal is the biggest Chinese acquisition of a U.S. company to date.
Carl Sanchez, the American lawyer who brokered the deal for Shusnghui, says the Chinese government bank approved the $4 billion loan to buy Smithfield in a single day. It makes me wonder how long it will take for Sanchez to self-destruct.
The takeover raised concerns the Chinese government was a hidden player in the deal. Some members of Congress wondered why Shuanghui group would pay more than Smithfield’s market value. The Chinese paid a 30% premium. Not exactly the best business deal, so what’s going on here?
Smithfield takeovers could signal a long-time threat to a vital U.S. industry. Food security is national security, and I cannot imagine that the American people will feel comfortable if they wake up some day and find half of our food processors are owned by China. I think there are some very, very tough questions that need to be answered.
