On Saturday, May 14, 2022, postal customers in Yankton, Gayville, Mission Hill and Utica participated in the National Association of Letter Carriers “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive. Yankton letter carriers and volunteers picked up 3,800 pounds of food. All donations were given to the local Contact Center.
A big thank you to all of those that donated, volunteered, or helped in any way.
