I’m writing in response to a news article (Press & Dakotan, Aug. 6) that talked about the vast and destructive drought that has grasped our part of the country.
Drought is not the only evidence of climate change South Dakotans should be worried about. Only two weeks ago our air quality was so poor from wildfire smoke the Environmental Protection Agency classified it as unhealthy. I even got a sore throat, cough and ended up going to the doctor’s office. These issues are coming alive right in front of our eyes and we need to do something. I have seen the damage of climate change firsthand and must take this chance to advocate for a better future.
Rep. Dusty Johnson, Sen. Mike Rounds and Sen. John Thune must support progressive climate change policy now in order to stop the advance of extreme weather patterns like we are seeing here in South Dakota. Specifically, I ask the legislators to support the Environmental Justice for All Act. This act will hold polluters accountable and give power back into the hands of real people being affected by environmental problems.
This act is the first step to making sure that future South Dakotans do not have to live in a world ravaged by climate change.
