In reference to Mr. Jay Williams letter (Press & Dakotan, July 7), I did not, purposely, report false information. I reported what information I had at the time. I had only heard that President Obama’s unemployment rate during his presidency was over 7%. According to FactCheck.Org, President Obama’s median jobless rate was 7.7% for 96 months (8 years), the highest since the end of World War II. Prior to writing my letter, I did not see the jobless rate figure of 4.7% in print or hear this in the media and that was my error.
Yes, the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics does state his unemployment rate was 4.7% when he left office. Why don’t we look at President Obama’s administration claim that the FISA Report was true and based on fact. In the next few weeks, we will see who provided false information during the Obama Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.