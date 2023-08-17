This is response to recent letters by the Rev. Dan Brandt:
Dear Mr. Brandt, I can see that you care about your cause. I pray for you. The anger that you exhibit each time you verbally attack our state and national leaders is not becoming of anyone and certainly doesn’t help the situation. I also pray for all of our leaders regardless of which side of the aisle they sit. This is really the extent to which we should take action unless we are willing to run for an elected office.
The Scriptures of Titus 1, 2, and 3 instruct us of our personal conduct as church and home leaders as well as in the world. Titus 3 vs 1) Remind them to be submissive to rulers and authorities, to be obedient, to be ready for every good work. 2) speak evil of no one and to AVOID quarreling, to be gentle, and to show perfect COURTESY toward all people... vs 9) but avoid foolish controversies, genealogies, dissensions and quarrels about the law for they are unprofitable and worthless. 10) As for a person who stirs up division, after warning him once and then twice, have nothing more to do with him 11) knowing that such a person is warped and sinful; he is self-condemned.”
These are trying times. It is time to move on, look forward and look up for our answers. I encourage everyone to do so. The BIBLE, it’s in there! Go in peace and lead in peace, Mr. Brandt.
(3) comments
Well, Ms. Mews, I certainly agree with your words: “The BIBLE, it’s in there!” But our agreement goes no further.
The words you chose are unequal to these times, and today's Christians look with despair at your obsolete theology telling us “…to be submissive to rulers and authorities.”
That was for a simpler time.
Modern Christians recognized Donald Trump as God’s chosen one. Even the liberal Pew Research Center finds that 27% of all U.S. adults believe Trump’s election reflects God’s will.
And Christ himself, clearly tells us how the Evil of non-Christians and apostates like Mr. Brandt are to be dealt with.
Our Savior tells us EXPLICITLY in Matthew 10:34, "Think not that I am come to send peace on earth: I came not to bring peace, but a SWORD.”🗡️⚔️🗡️ (“The BIBLE, it’s in there!”)
If this is too hard for you to comprehend, Ms. Mews, President Trump makes it easy to understand. When he says, “If you go after me, I’m coming after you” he is echoing the Book of Exodus 21:23–27. (“The BIBLE, it’s in there!”)
Already we can see it coming to pass in the evening news. The righteous are coming after those who are complicit in the “legal” persecution of God's chosen one - DONALD TRUMP!
Onward Christian’s Soldiers, marching as to war❗️
THE STORM IS COMING‼️ WHERE WE GO ONE WE GO ALL‼️‼️
Mary,
Thank you for praying for elected leaders on both sides of the aisle who speak horribly of others, who engage in pointless quarrels, who lie incessantly to the American people, who are corrupt, etc., etc.
For some reason those prayers seem to be falling on deaf ears. If past is prologue, I suspect such un-Christian behavior from said leaders will worsen as we near November of 2024.
Sadly, it seems to me that many of today’s Christians see themselves as just another political interest group that is quite comfortable “Rendering unto Caesar the things that are God's."
And it may just be that Christians - like Ms. Mews - who advises us to simply stand by and pray, and “… be submissive to rulers and authorities” are woefully underestimating the existential threat to our faith.
At least this is why the young people in my life tell me our pews are empty and churches across our nation are closing.
