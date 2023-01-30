The Jan. 24 Press & Dakotan report on the January 20 Cracker Barrel presents important questions for our state.

Of great concern for South Dakota taxpayers is where the money is spent. Rep. Stevens acknowledged plans by our state to build one or two new prisons at a cost of $400-800 million each. Experience tells us such projects always end up costing more than the estimates, so taxpayers should expect costs to come closer to $1 billion each, or $2 billion for the pair., which equals 10 years of both Medicaid expansion and repeal of the food tax, of which our government representatives are now questioning the affordability.

