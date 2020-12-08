Two months ago, I wrote an article about BONESET herb. The easterners have used it for aches and flu. Today it will be used for mucous in the lungs caused by COVID.
Since it isn’t grown here, I need to purchase it in the Homeopathic form, found in health stores. Ask for the herb by its Latin name: Eupatorium Perfoiliatum. If your COVID wasn’t bad, it will still clean out the leftover aches. If it helps the lungs from COVID, would it also clean out other residue, like from smoking and chemicals? Possibly even help asthma?
