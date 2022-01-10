Ask yourself: If the Jan. 6, 2021, “protest,” “riot,” “insurrection” (or whatever you want to call it) had been carried out by some group of foreigners (e.g. Chinese, Russians, Mexicans, Iraqis, etc.) what would the American reaction be? That it was carried out by Trump supporters, then what should the reaction be?
Why is the reaction, the lack of appropriate consequences, so muted to this day? Be honest in your response.
