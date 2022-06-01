When these school shootings happen, the powers that be want to go after all of our guns. We’ve all heard “guns don’t kill, the person does.” Very true. If we get rid of guns, why don’t we get rid of knives and all other weapons of violence? We may one day need guns to protect ourselves against the evil that is trying to dismantle this country and the world with their stupid laws and stupid ideas. Why aren’t we hearing Congress complain about inflation, gas prices, food prices and now possibly no electricity this summer? Just exactly what has this current government done to make things better for the people of this country and even the world? NOTHING.
If they want to get rid of guns, then those people need to get rid of the police, their bodyguards and all other protections THEY have against criminals.
Don’t just cry for the school kids. Cry also for the 60 million unborn children who have been killed for absolutely no reason. And now and maybe already they will be killing children up to the minute of birth and perhaps even after they are born. Is this what we want? If we want to stop the massacre of children, we need to do it for all children, not just one group or another.
Prayers are needed for those families and all families who lose children whichever way it happens. The Democrats want to defund the police, set murderers free, allow crimes to be committed for any and all reasons. Evil rules this country and the world. Pray for the end to evil and stop worrying about the innocent people who have and own guns for whatever reason. It’s our right. Common sense control is what is needed, not taking away all guns we may need for our protection and other reasons.
