Thank you to the South Dakota Senate Commerce and Energy Committee members who voted against HB 1133 in a 9-0 vote. The bill aimed to bar companies like Summit Carbon Solutions from having a Common Carrier status and, if passed, would serve as a poison pill for the proposed pipeline projects across South Dakota. These projects want to decarbonize the ethanol and agricultural industries to remain competitive in this era of low-carbon demands.
Legislators and regulators should continue avoiding calls to change the rules midstream and hold all projects to the same standard during the regulatory process, regardless of if they are CO2 pipelines. Summit has worked hard for over a year to secure its route through voluntary easements. As of February, the company has acquired over 60% of its route and will continue until its PUC hearing this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.