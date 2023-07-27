I speak for myself only in response to a letter from Judy Vanderhule (Press & Dakotan, July 18).

I am serving my fourth elected term on the City Commission. I served two terms in the mid-1990s and I can honestly say that these last two terms have been frustrating. For Mrs. Vanderhule to imply that we are poor leaders because we choose not to fill our meeting time with endless discussion of minutiae or not doing our “due diligence” is not only insulting but also absurd. For the past five years, I’ve been on the receiving end of public insults and hostility from neighbors and those whom I thought were friends.

Larry Skow

Good letter!

