I speak for myself only in response to a letter from Judy Vanderhule (Press & Dakotan, July 18).
I am serving my fourth elected term on the City Commission. I served two terms in the mid-1990s and I can honestly say that these last two terms have been frustrating. For Mrs. Vanderhule to imply that we are poor leaders because we choose not to fill our meeting time with endless discussion of minutiae or not doing our “due diligence” is not only insulting but also absurd. For the past five years, I’ve been on the receiving end of public insults and hostility from neighbors and those whom I thought were friends.
Many current members of the City Commission have demonstrated great leadership. Examples include: After a 100-year flood resulting in millions of dollars of damage, there are repairs that will make our biking/walking trails better than ever. We navigated the COVID-19 crisis with care and hope. We have set the standard for managing the legalization of marijuana. While there have been some setbacks at Westside Park, it will be a beautiful place for all to enjoy.
A previous commission spent hours debating pool amenities but failed to start it. We now have a water park. Previous commissions kicked the can down the road regarding water treatment. We had the foresight to address it and get it started.
This recent witch hunt regarding a new manufacturer coming to town is another example of people not considering the bigger picture. I don’t love guns, but we live in South Dakota. This new manufacturer will generate a lot of sales tax revenue.
I make decisions based on the greater good and with advice from experts. Our community is fortunate to have a city manager and department heads educated and experienced in their respective fields. And for me, a clinical social worker, to think that I could argue about how to construct a street, run a library or plan a city is ridiculous.
I appreciate and encourage healthy discourse. Please attend meetings and ask all the questions. But I also encourage citizens to remember that we’re all in this together as we make Yankton the best it can be.
(1) comment
Good letter!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.