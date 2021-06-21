Our country is in danger of being destroyed due to the apathy of her citizen patriots. We’re no longer governed as a nation dedicated to the adherence of the biblical principles that made this nation great and prosperous. Instead, we are governed by an administration of radicalized people intent on its transformation into an American version of Marxism/Communism. We’re at risk of losing our freedoms and our destiny as a God-fearing, favored nation if we continue down this path.
Contrary to those who push Critical Race Theory and work to redefine our history, this nation saw its beginning with the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Our enemies are working hard to separate our “Declaration” from our “Constitution” to help further their radical Marxist agenda.
If you read the Declaration, you’ll discover that we declared “independence from” England and declared our “dependence” on the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God. The men who made this declaration knew full well the resistance they would meet with this declaration, and still, they were willing to pledge everything for their freedoms.
As an American citizen, I’m offended by the “tolerant/holier-than-thou” Marxists that create division in our country by their “intolerance” of thought and speech when it comes from a conservative. I’m offended, as an individual, when I’m seen only by my race, color, sex or creed. I’m offended by the ingratitude of those who seek to transform our history, our culture, our beliefs, our speech and our rights. This is not what I want for my country and I know plenty of other patriots who don’t want this transformation either.
It’s time to be honest and truthful about what’s going on. Know the real history of our founding. Our founders were not perfect but they knew their cause was just. They were men of great faith and courage. Most lost their wealth and many lost their lives for this country. For our children and future generations, let us not squander what we’ve been given. We must stand up now and face down the tyranny that is socialism, Marxism and communism.
Choose freedom!
