Are the politicians driving the Americans crazy? This is on Facebook. Flyers being left in Kansas City neighborhood state:
“Dear Neighbor,
“You have been identified by our group as being a Trump supporter. Your address has been added into our database as a target for when we attack, should Trump not concede the election. We recommend that you check your home insurance policy and make sure it is current and that it has adequate coverage for the damage.
“You have been given fair warning. Always remember that it was you that started this civil war. Be prepared to face the severe consequences of your pre-emptive actions against democracy.”
How can you get threatened like that? May God help us.
