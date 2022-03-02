South Dakota is already a leader in clean and renewable energy, especially when it comes to hydro and wind power. Last year, hydroelectric power accounted for half of the state’s entire net generation, and we continue to increase our wind capabilities year over year, creating jobs, fostering economic growth, and powering stronger, more sustainable communities in the process.
We should keep investing in these 21st century energy solutions in order to continue reducing emissions and transitioning to a cleaner, more prosperous energy future. As a member of the South Dakota College Republicans at South Dakota State University, I can attest to the fact that these are the issues my generation cares about most.
Of course, expanding clean and renewable energy in South Dakota and nationwide will help us fight and protect our communities from climate change. More than that, investing in clean energy technologies will enable us to do that without resorting to burdensome government mandates or regulations that strangle American businesses.
South Dakota’s elected officials from Pierre to Washington should help lead the discussion on clean energy and help us build on the strong reputation we already have in this space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.