It was an end-of-year gift to read the lawyers’ report: “Coming Down From The Court: Ten Remarkable Decisions By The South Dakota Supreme Court In 2021.” (Press & Dakotan, Dec. 31) The report, written by Roger Baron and Lori K. Goad, USD School of Law, is a model for clarity and readability. Their literary style with the eye-catching headings for the decisions betray a touch of the poetic.
The authors quote William Gladstone’s comment in the House of Commons, “Justice delayed is justice denied.” Judging by their report on an intriguing year of the South Dakota Supreme Court, I would suspect these lawyer-reporters are also aware of the views of another Englishman about lawyers and the law. William Shakespeare’s negative opinion of lawyers is sprinkled throughout his plays: “The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers,” (2 Henry VI, 4.2.59); “All scholars, lawyers, courtiers, gentlemen, they call false caterpillars, and intend their death.” (Henry VI Part II, 4.4.38-39); and, “In law, what plea so tainted and corrupt, But being season’d with a gracious voice, Obscures the show of evil? (The Merchant of Venice, 3.2.69-71).
Daniel Kornstein of the New York Bar has written, “All lawyers should read Shakespeare for, if nothing else, the fabled beauty and lasting power of his expression. Lawyers depend heavily on words and language; they must be sensitive to nuance and meaning.”
The USD Knudson School of Law asserts that “you don’t just graduate with a first-class education but are prepared for a lifelong law career.” I would assume that Shakespeare and the Law is part of the J.D. curriculum during the first year of law school. If not, the budding lawyers — some of whom might sit on the bench of the South Dakota Supreme Court — should at least study the forces of moderation and mercy in the application of law portrayed in Measure for Measure:
We must not make a scarecrow of the law,
Setting it up to fear [frighten] the birds of prey,
And let it keep one shape, till custom make it
Their perch and not their terror. (2.1.38-41)
Thanks to all for publishing it.
(0) comments
