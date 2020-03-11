I think that fairy tales can be confusing. Though the reason is because people are “sanitizing” stories for happy endings.
I know some things need to be altered, but it makes me a little bit mad when people say “Frozen” is a fairy tale. I think if people knew more about the original stories, they would know the morals and be able to relate. If people knew the true “Little Red Riding Hood,” they would know more about “Stranger Danger.”
So, yes, sanitizing fairy tales can be OK, but that doesn’t show the true stories.
