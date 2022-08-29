I hear it too much: There’ll be more violence or civil war over the political situation. And it’s becoming accepted lore, like we can do nothing about it.
We must all object. Those upset with the political situation shouldn’t be sanctioned to bring down mass destruction on all of us.
It’s not just an abstract side that will be assaulted with violence. Most families have members on both sides of the ideological issues. Does that mean one side can use violence toward loved ones and neighbors to force their view and that’s OK? Does that include roughing up or shooting down someone like me, a 73-year-old woman with a view that may differ from yours?
People seem to brag about using violence and acting like it’s an easy thing they’ll do, and they are assured of winning. Wrong.
People thought that of the Civil War, too. In fact, a group of spectators from Washington, D.C., went to the first battle of Bull Run to watch, thinking it would be easy to defeat the Confederates. But as the day went on, participants and spectators learned otherwise. Four more years of war ensued.
And after you kill or harm people, they’ll side with you and believe your ideology? Parts of the South today prove that belief wrong.
The attitude that little harm will come, at least to the perpetuators of the violence, and the side that eventually bulldozes the other will have their way is a false assumption. Look at Afghanistan, which has been entrenched in violence of one side trying to force strict Islamic policies against a more liberal view. Or Syria, a war began over a quest for democracy over dictatorship. Statistics from 2020 relay the Syrian War had already killed over 500,000 and displaced 13 million.
Those sane enough to realize violence applied to our political enemies would not meet the desired ends can’t just parrot what we hear. We can’t become immune to the words “civil war.” It’s too dangerous. And it’s our civic duty to stand up to the thought of it. We owe it to each other.
