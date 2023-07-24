When our local government does business with the private sector, it’s a good idea to know something about the private sector. Unfortunately, we know absolutely nothing about the owner of Paradigm Technologies.
There is no public documentation of Kyle Kenfield’s personal or business life. Where exactly did he receive his three master’s degrees and his Ph.D.? Where are his other companies: 1) Define; and 2) Form Dynamics? These questions follow up on the very information he himself submitted to the city. And these questions were asked at the last City Commission meeting. After that meeting, Eric Hardy, Paradigm’s attorney, said that he “was sure his client would be happy to answer the questions.” Several days later, Mr. Hardy sent an email, explaining that “Paradigm believes that personal information of their Officers, Investors, and employees is private.”
(1) comment
Judi. Why is all this personal data so important? Do you have all the personal data on every person that owns a business in Yankton or Yankton county. Do you know name of every investor in new mall owner? Every investor of JoDeans venture? Why does it matter where he received his 3 masters & PhD? The man bought vacant property and is building a building. Huge investment in Yankton/Yankton county. Evidently no one else in community presented a viable plan for the empty land. It now in the tax base or will be when project is done. Or is just because all the local busy bodies of Yankton are not in the “loop” and have nothing to do but start baseless rumors. 14 months after the land was purchased.
